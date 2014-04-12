11 Intense Photos Of The Largest Multinational Military Exercise In Southeast Asia

Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS A U.S. Marine drinks the blood of a cobra during a jungle survival exercise with the Thai Navy as part of the ‘Cobra Gold 2014’ joint military exercise.

Cobra Gold, established as a military training exercise between the U.S. and Thailand in 1982, has gone on to become the largest multinational military exercise in Southeast Asia.

Although the exercises started off as bilateral exercises meant to increase ties between the United States and Thailand, Cobra Gold has morphed into a multinational exercise program. Cobra Gold 2014, completed in February, hosted the militaries of seven countries: Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

Exercises in Cobra Gold 2014 included simulated assault scenarios, jungle survival lessons, and civic assistance programs in underdeveloped regions of Thailand.

A Thai Navy instructor demonstrates how to capture a cobra to U.S. Marines as part of a jungle survival exercise. Cobra blood is surprisingly hydrating and can be used as last resort if a Marine is lost in the jungle without supplies.

U.S. Marines also adjust to eating bugs as part of the jungle survival exercise.

Here a Marine kills a chicken with his teeth as part of the same exercise.

U.S. Marines react as a cobra gets dangerously close during the jungle survival exercise.

During jungle survival exercises, Marines also eat scorpions with the Thai Navy.

Aside from jungle survival exercises, Cobra Gold also features joint military operations.

Here Royal Thai Marines, alongside U.S. Marines, assault a beachhead as part of the combat portion of Cobra Gold.

Royal Thai and U.S. Marines are seen here preparing for an aerial transport exercise in a V-22 Osprey.

Cobra Gold also features humanitarian aspects. Marines are seen building a school.

U.S. Marines also engage the local population as part of Cobra Gold.

