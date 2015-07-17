I challenged this shoe repair startup to bring these worn out $300 shoes back to life for just $40

Courtesy of Cobbler Concierge These shoes were salt-stained with worn down heels and a missing strap. We challenged Cobbler Concierge to fix them.

Anyone who lives in New York will tell you that the city destroys shoes.

What they might not know, though, is that there’s a way to have your shoes repaired for $US40 or $US50 without having to visit a shop.

The startup Cobbler Concierge lets you mail in your beat-up footwear and sit back while they make repairs. Then, they will send the shoes back to you in a week or two.

Co-founder Pettus Randall was inspired to start the company when he first moved to New York City and wore his pair of prized Ferragamo loafers down almost to the socks.

Instead of paying $US600 for a new pair, Randall began searching for the best shoe repairmen in the city. But his job managing operations for a biotechnology company made it hard for him to find time to take his shoes to a cobbler. By the time he left for the day, most city cobblers had been closed for hours.

The idea for Cobbler Concierge was born. Randall teamed up with what he told me were “the best cobblers in New York City,” Andrew and Joe Rocco — whose family had been repairing shoes for 84 years — as well as fellow Princeton grad Rebecca Haarlow to create his e-commerce shoe repair company.

Cobbler Concierge charges flat fees of $US40 for women’s shoes, $US80 for men’s shoes, and $US100 for purses. They do everything from sole replacement to fine leather work. Customers around the country are sent a box in which to ship their shoes to the company’s warehouse in Queens. After a week, your shoes are sent back to you looking brand new.

We challenged the Cobbler Concierge team to fix the most worn-down pair of shoes we could find. One Business Insider employee brought in her salt-stained black leather boots that had been devastated by New York winters and too much city walking. They needed a new strap, new heels, and lots of polishing.

The original price of the boots had been $US300 at Bloomingdale’s. Their owner had gotten two seasons of wear out of them — could they seriously be rehabbed well enough to last her another winter, and for just $US40?

Keep reading to see inside the 5,200-square-foot warehouse in Queens and watch the cobblers work their magic.

