Guys are rocking this fresh men's fashion staple everywhere at the hedge fund conference of the year

At dinner, at lunch, between sessions and grabbing coffee, delegates at SALT 2015, Wall Street’s biggest hedge fund conference, are rocking cobalt blue blazers.

Ron Geffner, an attorney with Sadis Goldberg, was rocking this perfect example at a penthouse cocktail party Wednesday night.

We may be seeing an uptick in the blazer’s use (and trust us, we watch for this stuff) but our contacts in the world of men’s fashion say this is a jacket every guy should pick up.

“A cobalt blue blazer is a timeless fashion staple to any man’s wardrobe,” said Judah Estreicher, founder of Baltimore-based tailor JBD Clothiers. “With many people trying to utilise and maximise their wardrobe, the cobalt blue blazer is a must have. It can be dressed up with dress slacks or down with fitted jeans to match any occasion.”

So grab one.

And try to grab one that looks this good —>

