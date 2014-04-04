Facebook Users Spotted Something Unusual In This Photo -- And Saved A Little Girl's Vision

A little girl’s vision was saved when her mother, Tara Taylor, posted this photo on Facebook. Friends immediately knew something wasn’t right.

Three-year-old Rylee Taylor is all smiles in the photo below, but take a look at her left eye. It seems to be glowing.

Most people would assume the glow was a result of light bouncing off the camera lens, but some of Taylor’s friends knew better and got in touch immediately after coming across the photo on Facebook.

“They said: ‘Hey, I’m sure it’s nothing. It’s probably the lighting, but your daughter’s eye is glowing and you might want to have it checked out because it’s a sign there could be an issue with her eye,'” Taylor told Memphis news outlet WREG.

The New York Post reported

Rylee was diagnosed with Coats’ disease after her mum took her to the doctor.

Coats’ is a very rare condition that can cause blindness or partial loss of vision in one or both eyes. Luckily, if it’s detected early enough, it can be prevented.

Doctors say the main problem with Coats’ is that its symptoms are hard to spot, even for the individual suffering from the disease.

Vision gradually deteriorates in one eye, and then moves over into the other eye. Since the victims of Coats’ are usually very young, they aren’t always aware of what’s happening until it’s too late.

Thanks to the power of sharing on Facebook, Rylee Taylor was able to get the medical attention and necessary treatment.

