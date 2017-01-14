Here are the continents you're actually facing when you look out to sea

When you visit the beach, don’t you ever wonder which countries lie beyond the sea horizon? Although you might think the answer is easy, you probably didn’t take into account of the earth’s curvature and the jagged coastline of the viewing point. A cartographer, Andy Woodruff, created several maps that illustrate coastal points around the world that directly face each continent.

