Coast Guard Seizes 30,000 Pounds Of Oil-Tarnished Shrimp

While Louisiana fights the deep-water drilling ban in court, Gulf coast fishermen are already violating federally-mandated fishing bans at sea.



The Coast Guard just seized 30,000 pounds of shrimp from two Texas ships caught operating in closed areas, AP reports. All of the shrimp were dumped back into the ocean, and the fishermen were given written violation notices.

NOAA recently expanded closed areas to over 80,000 square miles, nearly a third of the Gulf of Mexico including the heavily-fished coastal areas.

Can the Gulf economy survive with ongoing restrictions to fishing and drilling?

