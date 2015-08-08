The Coast Guard seized this submarine and 16,000 pounds of cocaine -- then it sank

A U.S. aircraft was flying over open water off the coast of El Salvador when they noticed a submarine at the water’s surface. The U.S. Coast Guard seized the “narco-submarine” and 16,000 pounds of cocaine found inside it. They attempted to tow the submarine back to port, but it sank along with 4,000 pounds — or $US45 million worth — of cocaine.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard.

