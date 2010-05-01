UPDATE: Another Rig Has Turned Over, But It Was Defunct And Contained NO Oil

Second update: A spokesperson from the Coast Guard explained that a barge overturned while transporting a defunct rig to a scrap heap.



The only oil at risk is the fuel contained in the barge — less than 200 gallons.

In other words, this headline from HuffPo is a bit much:

Here’s what you need to know about the real disaster >

Update: Here’s the Coast Guard’s announcement:

MORGAN CITY, La. — The Coast Guard is responding Friday to an overturned mobile inland drilling unit (MIDU) in the Charenton navigational canal south of Highway 90.

The MIDU has a 20,000-gallon diesel fuel capacity, and while there is no current estimate on how much fuel was on board at the time of the incident, on-scene Coast Guard pollution investigators have determined that the rig is not leaking fuel at this time. As a precaution, 500 feet of containment boom has been deployed around the rig, with an additional 500 feet arriving to provide a secondary string within the canal.

The Coast Guard has established a safety zone 1,000 yards on either side of the incident, prohibiting vessel traffic from entering the area without permission from the Captain of the Port. A salvage plan is currently being developed for Coast Guard approval.

There are no reported injuries and the Coast Guard is investigating the cause of the incident.

Original post: Hopefully this turns out to be a big nothing… But Reuters is reporting that the Coast Guard says it’s responding to a second Louisiana overturned rig in the Charenton Navigational Channel.

Will update as warranted/learn more.

