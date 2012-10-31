Amazing Video Of Coast Guard Helicopter Rescuing HMS Bounty Survivors In Hurricane

Photo: Coast Guard

A replica of the famous HMS Bounty set sail from New London, Connecticut on October 25th with the intention of sailing east and avoiding the oncoming hurricane.



That plan failed.

The Bounty was swamped and sank. One of the 17 crew members is dead. Another, the captain, is still missing.

The rest of the crew was rescued from life rafts and the water by the Coast Guard.

Here’s a video of that rescue. Press the button at the lower right corner of the player to go to full screen.

My guess is the “fifteen to 30 feet” altitude references are the result of 15-foot swells below the helicopter, the peaks of which keep triggering the “Altitude!” warning in the cockpit.



