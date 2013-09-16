Incredible Photo Shows 2 Men About To Be Rescued After Clinging To Capsized Boat For 8 Days

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Bahamian men who’d been clinging to a capsized boat for eight days.

They were eventually spotted off the coast of Palm Beach, Fla.

As one can see from looking at their news releases, the Coast Guard does amazing, unheralded stuff every day, despite their extensive efforts to document their rescues.

In that vein, they’ve posted an incredible photo showcasing their latest exploit:

(Via LATimes’ Matt Pearce).

