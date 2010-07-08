Amazing Photos Of U.S. Coast Guard Helicopters In Action In The Gulf Of Mexico

Photo: United States Coast Guard

Oil from the Deepwater Horizon gusher has been spilling in the Gulf of Mexico for about 80 days now.While BP has hired its own clean-up crew, the U.S. Coast Guard has been on the oil spill front lines as well.



The have deployed helicopters, boats and tankers to help monitor and clean the spill.

GULF OF MEXICO - A member of the Coast Guard flying a mission over the Gulf of Mexico July 4 overlooks the 'A Whale,' an enormous vessel that was recently deployed to assist with collecting product from the Mississippi Canyon oil spill site. This Taiwanese ship is 10 stories high and as longer than three football fields, and its manufacturer claims it is capable of skimming more than 21 million gallons of oil everyday. U.S. Army photo photo by Spc. Stephanie Cassinos. Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans GULF OF MEXICO - A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans, operating off the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, passes over the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 4, 2010. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. GULF OF MEXICO -- Coast Guard Cutter Resolute steams alongside 'A Whale,' a tanker converted into an oil skimmer. Both vessels were working near the site of the Deepwater Horizon spill site as part of the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter lands on the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute GULF OF MEXICO - A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter lands on the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute while work continues at the Deepwater Horizon spill site as part of the largest oil spill response in history, July 4, 2010. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. HH-65C Dolphin helicopter GULF OF MEXICO - Ground crew remove securing straps as a HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans prepares to take off from the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute. Aboard the helicopter were Rear Admiral Paul Zukunft and a news crew from NBC that visited the ship to observe operations . The Resolute, home-ported in St. Petersburg, Fla., is serving as a search and rescue guard to help support and protect people and ships involved in the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Belson. A crew member escorts an NBC News videographer across the flight deck after landing on board Coast Guard Cutter Resolute. GULF OF MEXICO - A crew member escorts an NBC News videographer across the flight deck after landing on board Coast Guard Cutter Resolute near the Deepwater Horizon spill site, July 5, 2010. The Resolute is part of the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. GULF OF MEXICO -- Seaman Ryan Roginski keeps a sharp lookout Sunday on the bridge of the CGC Resolute as the 210-foot cutter steams by the dozens of ships clustered around the source of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. July 5, 2010 GULF OF MEXICO - A small boat crew from the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute rides over swells with an approaching rain squall in the distance while on a patrol near the site of the Deepwater Horizon Response July 5, 2010. The Resolute, home-ported in St. Petersburg, Fla., is serving as a search and rescue guard to help support and protect people and ships involved in the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Belson. July 4, 2010 GULF OF MEXICO - A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans, operating off the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, passes over the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 4, 2010. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. GULF OF MEXICO - The vessel 'A Whale' conducts a shakedown voyage to evaluate its oil skimming capabilities on open water as part of the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill response July 4, 2010. The converted tank ship is being evaluated by its owner, TMT, to gauge the effectiveness of its oil recovery systems. The ship was recently converted in Lisbon, Portugal, in June with the hope that it could dramatically increase the amount of oil recovered from the BP oil spill. U.S. Coast Guard photo. GULF OF MEXICO -- Seaman Michael Paluh peers through large mounted binoculars Sunday on the bridge of the CGC Resolute as the 210-foot cutter steams by the dozens of ships clustered around the source of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Patrick Montgomery. GULF OF MEXICO - A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans, operating off the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, passes over the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, July 4, 2010. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. July 4, 2010 GULF OF MEXICO-Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Malcolm Kennedy steers the small boat detached from the Resolute as Fireman Ryan Leonard looks out for boat traffic while motoring near the Deepwater Horizon site, July 4, 2010. The Resolute, home-ported in St.Petersburg, Fla., is serving as a search and rescue guard to help support and protect people and ships involved in the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew Belson. The cutter Aspen is one of several Coast Guard cutters skimming oil in the Gulf of Mexico. GULF OF MEXICO - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Aspen, homeported in San Francisco, recovers fast sweep boom after oil skimming operations in the Gulf of Mexico less than one mile from the shoreline, June 28, 2010. The cutter Aspen is one of several Coast Guard cutters skimming oil in the Gulf of Mexico as part of the ongoing Administration-wide effort to combat the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Shea Winterberger. GULF OF MEXICO - A Coast Guard HH-65C Dolphin helicopter from Air Station New Orleans and transporting a news crew and Rear Adm. Paul Zukunft, lands on the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter on station near the Deepwater Horizon spill site. The Resolute is part of the largest oil spill response in history. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Masson. A member of the Coast Guard flying a mission over the Gulf of Mexico July 4 gazes down at vessels stationed over the Mississippi Canyon oil spill site. GULF OF MEXICO - A member of the Coast Guard flying a mission over the Gulf of Mexico July 4 gazes down at vessels stationed over the Mississippi Canyon oil spill site. According to information taken from bp.com, there are 69 response vessels being used, to include skimmers, barges, tugs and recovery vessels. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Stephanie Cassinos. Don't Miss... 