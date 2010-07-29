Coast Guard May Take Blame For Failure To Contain Fire On Deepwater Horizon

The Coast Guard has admitted to breaking its own rules by not providing a firefighting expert for the half-dozen private boats that answered the Deepwater Horizon’s distress call to fight the fire, according to investigation by Public Integrity.



Actions taken by those unsupervised private boats, such as spraying the rig with salt water, may have contributed to the sinking of the rig.

For BP this finding could take a chunk out of the massive lawsuits coming down the pipe. The Coast Guard may share liability for the cost of the rig and — though less likely — casualties on the rig and — though unlikely — leakage from the busted rig.

