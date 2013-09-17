The Coast Guard Is Blocking DC River Traffic As Police Search For 2 Potential Navy Yard Shooters

In response to a mass shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. this morning, the Coast Guard has established a “temporary safety and security zone,” blocking traffic on the Anacostia River.

Several people have been killed and others wounded. Police say one shooter is dead, and they are searching for two other potential shooters.

The zone stretches from the John Philip Sousa Bridge to Hains Point, where the Anacostia meets the Potomac River. The Navy Yard is about halfway between the two.

The zone will be in effect for “an undetermined amount of time,” according to a Coast Guard press release.

Here’s the map of the security zone. The Navy Yard is circled:

And the full release:

BALTIMORE — The Coast Guard captain of the port has established a temporary safety and security zone Monday in response to a report of a shooter at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

The safety and security zone will be in effect for an undetermined amount of time and will limit all navigation on the Anacostia River from Haines Point to the John Philip Sousa Bridge.

Entering or operating in the security zone is prohibited unless authorised by the captain of the port of Baltimore. Vessels already at berth, mooring or anchor are not required to depart the security zone.

“This zone is necessary to safeguard persons and property from events unfolding at the Washington Navy Yard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Richard Armstrong, the chief of Incident Management at Coast Guard Sector Baltimore. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those persons and families involved in today’s incident.”

