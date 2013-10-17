Coalition MPs Need To Tell Tony Abbott About Their Travel Plans

Getty/ Putu Sayoga

Coalition MPs now need to let the prime minister’s office know about their travel plans four weeks beforehand.

News Corp Australia reports Tony Abbott’s chief of staff emailed MPs on Monday, saying they needed to give the notice.

The party has been caught up in fresh claims of misuse over parliamentary travel entitlements after Canning MP Don Randal claimed expenses for a trip to Cairns the same week he took possession of an investment property there.

Abbott’s office said the email was just a reminder the rules were the same in power as when the party was in opposition, though unnamed MPs have vented in the article, calling the request a “nanny state gone mad,” and a “power grab.”

There’s more here.

Now read: IT’S A DEAL: US Senate Leaders Announce Fiscal Agreement That Ted Cruz Won’t Block

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.