Brits Want Government To Make Prisoners Create Electricity On Treadmills

The UK’s coalition government has been soliciting recommendations from the country’s electorate to cut government spending, and The Guardian has culled some of the best. Some of the recommendations are pretty spectacular:



From The Guardian (emphasis ours):

With more and more prisoners being locked up it is time that they contributed something to society. Prison exercise bikes, rowing machines and treadmills should be used to drive electricity generators which could be used to power the prison itself or potentially contribute to the National Grid.

The Meat of Swan is tasty to those with the refined Tastes. Therefore I am proposing the sale of Swan to Highest Bidder (in reference to swans occupying Royal Parks).

Extend the legislation governing the licensing of private investigators to allow them to act as ‘bounty hunters’ tracking and reporting benefit cheats.

