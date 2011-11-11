Mayor Bloomberg's $1 Billion Per Year Homeless Program Is Failing Big Time

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider
The Coalition for the Homeless hasn’t been shy about its criticism of Mayor Bloomberg’s homeless policies.Bloomberg has restricted access to the city’s shelters to single adults, and eliminated programs aimed at helping families get from shelters to permanent housing.
The group calls the Mayor’s “experiment with homeless policy” a failure and to prove it they’ve drafted a new report spotlighting some alarming numbers.
New York City is now spending $1 billion a year to house more than 41,000 people a night. 17,000 of them are children.
When Mayor Bloomberg eliminated all programs to help homeless families move from shelters to permanent housing the number of families in shelters rose 5%
The Mayor's new policy on sheltering the homeless refuses entrance to those people with friends, or families, to stay with in the City
The total homeless shelter population is 33 per cent higher than when Mayor Bloomberg took office, and the number of homeless families is 45 per cent higher than when the Mayor took office.
During the last fiscal year, the City spent more than $1 billion on homeless services for the first time ever - nearly twice what the City spent on homeless services when Mayor Bloomberg took office.
In 2011, an average of 49 per cent of all families entering the shelter system - nearly half of all families entering shelter - had been homeless in the past.
Since last year, the total number of homeless people in the New York City municipal shelter system each night has increased by 9 per cent.
Since last year, the number of homeless children in New York City shelters each night has increased by 13 per cent
Average shelter stays have risen from eight to eleven months - a remarkable 28 per cent - over the past year, and have risen 8 per cent between May and September alone.
Through September of this year, an average of 1,252 families entered the municipal shelter system each month, making 2011 the third worst year since the City began keeping records three decades ago.
