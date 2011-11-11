Mayor Bloomberg's $1 Billion Per Year Homeless Program Is Failing Big Time

Line for St. Paul’s soup kitchen on W 50th

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

The Coalition for the Homeless hasn’t been shy about its criticism of Mayor Bloomberg’s homeless policies.Bloomberg has restricted access to the city’s shelters to single adults, and eliminated programs aimed at helping families get from shelters to permanent housing.



The group calls the Mayor’s “experiment with homeless policy” a failure and to prove it they’ve drafted a new report spotlighting some alarming numbers.

New York City is now spending $1 billion a year to house more than 41,000 people a night. 17,000 of them are children.

