Watch A Coalition Airstrike Destroy A Massive ISIS Truck Bomb In Iraq

US Central Command has released another video of a coalition airstrike against ISIS. The latest clips shows the destruction of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device outside of Sinjar in northwestern Iraq. The truck bomb is so loaded with explosives that the video feed temporarily blacks out when the target ignites — though it returns in time to show a fiery crater where the vehicle used to be.

Sinjar has been an emerging area of focus for the anti-ISIS coalition. Islamic State fighters surrounded Mount Sinjar this past August, stranding as many as 40,000 members of Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority who had fled the group’s onslaught. ISIS made a concerted effort to exterminate Iraq’s Yazidi community as it blitzed across the country this past summer. But ISIS’s ethnic cleansing campaign actually triggered US military involvement in Iraq and ISIS positions in Sinjar became one of the first targets of the coalition’s airstrikes.

While the US and its partners were able to evacuate many of the Yazidis in Sinjar, thousands remained stranded in difficult-to-access areas and the siege was only broken this past week thanks to a Kurdish offensive backed through coalition air power.

You can see the video below:

