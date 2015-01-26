COALITION AGREEMENT: Greece Has A New Radical Government

Syriza, the left-wingers that won 149 of the 300 seats in Greece’s parliament in Sunday’s election, will go into coalition with the Independent Greeks.

The Independent Greeks won 13 seats on less than 5% of the vote. They’re not a left-wing party like Syriza. In fact, several members used to belong to the former government’s centre-right party, New Democracy. They are however, against Greece’s bailout programme. That’s Syriza’s first priority.

That gives the coalition 162 seats – not exactly a strong majority, but stronger than the last government’s 155.

