The World Is Becoming More And More Reliant On Coal

The 2012 BP Statistical Review, covering 2011 world energy data, has been released. With global oil production roughly flat for a seventh year, coal once again gained global share of total primary energy consumption. World consumption of coal rose 5.4% in 2011, as oil consumption eked out a very small, 0.7% gain.



As for other sources, nuclear use fell notably by -4.3%. And world natural gas consumption was restrained to a 2.2% advance, owing to a large retreat in European demand. Finally, while starting from a small position, both hydropower and renewables (biofuels, solar, wind) once again made very strong gains.

As a result, coal’s share of primary energy consumption has now risen above 30%, as coal continues its relentless attack on oil’s market share. Nuclear’s share falls below 5%, while natural gas and hydropower maintained their positions compared to 2010.

–Gregor





