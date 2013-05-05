Coal Miners Are Picketing At The Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

Not these specific miners.

Utah miners who work at Berkshire subsidiary protest outside Buffett’s annual meeting in OmahaOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of Utah coal miners are picketing outside the doors of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in downtown Omaha.



The protesters are member of United Mine Workers of America who work at Deer Creek mine near Huntington, Utah. The mine is run by Berkshire’s MidAmerican Energy.

The union’s contract expired in January. The company and union are negotiating, but disagree on health care coverage and safety checks. The protesters hope to influence Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett.

Bernie Morris of Price, Utah, stood in the rain with others Saturday to hand out flyers with others. The 67-year-old Morris says he’s worked for the coal mine for 28 years, but fears he and his wife won’t be able to afford the monthly health insurance premium the company wants to charge miners and retirees.

