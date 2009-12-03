Getting Fired Pays: 10 NCAA Coaches That Got Enormous Buyouts







At first glance, being a college football coach seems like a tough job.Every loss puts a coach at major schools closer to being kicked to the curb.

But most big time coaches have cushy, long-term deals, where being fired can lead to a big payday.

This week’s example is Notre Dame’s recently-fired Charlie Weis.

Notre Dame hired Weis with a multi-million dollar contract. In 2005, after only seven games (5-2), the Fighting Irish offered a much larger and longer contract — 10 years for a reported $30-$40 million. This week, with six years left on his contract and following a 6-6 season, the school fired Weis and will pay as much as $18 million to buy him out of his contract.

This kind of deal is de rigeur for mega coaches.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”john-mackovic-university-of-arizona-1″

title=”John Mackovic – University of Arizona”

content=”Contract: In 2001, he signed a five-year contract worth an estimated $800,000 per year.

Performance: Arizona never posted a winning record under Mackovic, but the low point came when players complained of verbal abuse.

Buyout: A 2003 buyout worth more than $900,000, according to University of Arizona News

New Job: Coach of the U.S. National Football Team

This was not Mackovic’s first buy-out experience. He was fired from the University of Texas in 1997 with three years, worth a reported $1.8 million, left of his contract.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b152e6c0000000000a5c278/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tyrone-willingham-university-of-washington-2″

title=”Tyrone Willingham – University of Washington”

content=”Contract: In 2005, he signed five-year deal worth up to $1.6 million per year, according to Jet.

Performance: In 2008, the Washington Huskies posted their first winless season in 119 years.

Buyout: $1 million, according to The Seattle Times

New Job: Minor league football coach

Fun Fact: Willingham was also fired from Notre Dame, where he was replaced by Charlie Weis.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153c7b000000000088a8bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”ron-prince-kansas-state-3″

title=”Ron Prince – Kansas State”

content=”Contract: In 2008, Prince signed a contract extension for at least $1.1 million annually, according to K-State Sports.

Performance: Mid-season 2008, Kansas State had lost five games, including a pummelling by Kansas.

Buyout: $1.2 million buyout, plus a $150,000 longevity bonus. Prince may also earn $3.2 million for a secret arrangement with Kansas State’s former athletics director; the matter is being settled in lawsuits between Prince and the university, according to an August 2009 report in The New York Times.

New Job: Coach of special teams at University of Virginia”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153d3800000000008a06f8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”glen-mason-university-of-minnesota-4″

title=”Glen Mason – University of Minnesota”

content=”Contract: In 2005, he signed a four-year contract extension worth $1.65 million annually.

Performance: In 2006, Minnesota posted their first losing season since 2001.

Buyout: $2.2 million buyout, plus an additional $1.4 million in deferred compensation, according to the Star Tribune

New Job: Commentator for the Big 10 Network“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b15879300000000002845b3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tommy-bowden-clemson-5″

title=”Tommy Bowden – Clemson”

content=”Contract: In 2007, he signed seven-year contract worth $2.2 annually.

Performance: Clemson stumbled from a No. 9 preseason ranking to a 3-3 record in 2008.

Buyout: $3.5 million buyout over six years, according to ESPN

New Job: On the market”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153c0400000000008203bb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”gary-barnett-university-of-colorado-6″

title=”Gary Barnett – University of Colorado”

content=”Contract: In 2002, he signed a seven-year contract worth $1.2 million annually, according to the AP.

Performance: Colorado went through multiple sex-related scandals under Barnett’s tenure, involving illegal recruitment, sexist comments, and abuse of a female kicker. Also, the team lost 70-3 to Texas in 2005.

Buyout: $3 million, according to ESPN

New Job: Football analyst“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1591a50000000000edbab7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dennis-franchione-texas-am-7″

title=”Dennis Franchione – Texas A&M”

content=”Contract: In 2005, he signed a seven-year extension worth over $2 million, according to Deseret News.

Performance: Texas A&M underperformed at 32-28 during Franchione’s tenure.

Buyout: 2007 buyout worth up to $4.4 million over three years, according to the AP.

New Job: ESPN Radio analyst; on the market for coaching jobs”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153ec90000000000029ba1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tommy-tuberville-auburn-8″

title=”Tommy Tuberville – Auburn”

content=”Contract: In 2007, he signed a six-year contract extension worth an average of $3.3 million annually, according to ESPN.

Performance: Auburn posted a 5-7 record in 2008, with a 36-0 loss to rival Alabama.

Buyout: 2008 buyout, worth $5.1 million, according to ESPN.

New Job: On the market, according to AL.com.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153da40000000000183b15/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”phillip-fulmer-university-of-tennessee-9″

title=”Phillip Fulmer – University of Tennessee”

content=”Contract: In 2008, he signed seven-year contract extension worth an average of $3 million per year, according to Go Vols Xtra.

Performance: Tennessee was heading toward a losing season in 2008. It would be only Fulmer’s second in 17 seasons as head coach.

Buyout: $6 million, according to The Commercial Appeal

New Job: Interested in returning to college football”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b153b910000000000b09799/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”charlie-weis-notre-dame-10″

title=”Charlie Weis – Notre Dame”

content=”Contract: In 2005, he signed 10-year contract extension worth $30-40 million.

Performance: Notre Dame posted a losing records in 2007, with mediocre records in 2008 and 2009.

Buyout: 2009 buyout worth $4-18 million, according to Bloomberg

New Job: Back to the NFL? He’s reportedly not short on offers.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1529030000000000872fe0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

