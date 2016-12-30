NFL head coaches have good job security when compared to other major sports leagues

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills became the 19th different NFL team to change head coaches in just the last three seasons. While that may seem like terrible job security, NFL coaches actually have it pretty good.

While a lot of teams have changed coaches in recent seasons, five NFL coaches have been with their current team for at least ten seasons. The NBA, MLB, NHL, and English Premier League have five such coaches combined. And it goes beyond the longest-tenured coaches.

The average NFL coach has now been with his team for 4.3 seasons. MLB managers are second at 3.7 seasons, while Premier League managers come in last at 3.0 seasons, despite one of their 20 managers (Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger) being in his 21st season. NFL coaches also have a median tenure of 3.0 seasons, a full season longer than any of the other major sports leagues, and twice as long as those in the Premier League (1.5 seasons).

Here is how the length of tenure for all the head coaches and managers in the five leagues compare. While all leagues have a manager or two with a long tenure, most of the leagues fall off dramatically after the first one or two, while the NFL has a number of head coaches with 5+ years in their current jobs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.