If You Can't Make It To Coachella, Tune Into YouTube For Live Sets

Photo: YouTube

YouTube is trying to become the next generation equivalent of TV, and live events are key to that goal.The company has so far focused on live music, with concerts from acts like The Arcade Fire. This weekend it’s upping the ante with three dedicated channels broadcasting sets from Coachella.



For the uninitiated, Coachella is a three-day festival in the desert near Palm Springs, and it’s become the premier rock festival of the year, at least on the west coast of the U.S. It’s been so popular that this year they added a second weekend with the same lineup — and tickets still sold out in hours.

If you didn’t get lucky, or don’t relish the idea of standing in 90 degree heat for three days, check out the YouTube Coachella channel here.

The broadcasts start at 3:50PT today — Friday April 13th.

It’s not going to broadcast every act — Headliners Radiohead and Snoop Dogg with Dr. Dre are missing — but there are plenty of big names, and half the fun is discovering the obscure stuff anyway.

