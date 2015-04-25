These teens became Coachella VIPs after their Instagram accounts caught everyone's attention

Remember when the best you could hope for at a music festival was seeing a great performance by your favourite band?

Nowadays, festivals like Coachella are not only perfect for taking in live music, but also for becoming an instant style star.

A photo posted by Charlotte D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 13, 2015 at 7:34pm PDT

That’s what happened to Charlotte D’Alessio and Josie Canseco, according to BuzzFeed.

A photo posted by Charlotte D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 10, 2015 at 3:46pm PDT

The beauteous teens snapped some photos in the desert that looked more like PacSun ads than iPhone selfies. By the end of Coachella, Charlotte’s Instagram follower count had ballooned from 16,800 followers to 31,800.

A photo posted by Charlotte D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 13, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Before they knew it, they were amassing thousands of followers and popping up on famed party photographer The Cobrasnake’s Instagram.

A photo posted by thecobrasnake / mark hunter (@thecobrasnake) on Apr 13, 2015 at 2:17pm PDT

Canseco, 18, is a model and the daughter of famed Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco. Charlotte is a 16-year-old Beverly Hills High School student.

A photo posted by Charlotte D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 17, 2015 at 7:48pm PDT

Cementing their SoCal social media star status, they even have a friend who’s a Kendall Jenner lookalike.

A photo posted by Charlotte D'Alessio (@charlottedalessio) on Apr 11, 2015 at 8:53pm PDT

“I was honestly freaking out,” Charlotte told BuzzFeed. “Josie is so used to this kind of thing, but I was dying.”

A photo posted by The Weeknd (@abelxo) on Apr 19, 2015 at 8:32pm PDT

Despite her newfound Insta-fame, Charlotte is still a regular teen. The proof: after her desert adventures were through, she did the Kylie Jenner lip challenge.

Do not do the kylie jenner lip challenge. My lips went black. pic.twitter.com/4GGVvtwdIJ

— Charlotte D’Alessio (@Char_Dalessio) April 23, 2015

Their popularity started spiking when Bryant Enslava posted a photo of them to his feed, which has 934,000 followers. Enslava is known for posting pics of the most fab festival-goers and partiers wherever he goes. Let’s take a look at some of this other subjects.

A photo posted by BRYANT ESLAVA (@bryant) on Apr 11, 2015 at 7:26pm PDT

Scarlett Leithold, pictured above, is a model signed with Wilhelmina.

on



Boho style and short shorts tend to catch Eslava’s eye, apparently.

The Cobrasnake, alias Mark Hunter, also took his fair share of festival photos. Getting on his radar is a good move for anyone whose list of goals includes “be a social media It Girl.” He helped launch Cory Kennedy, perhaps the first-ever Internet party style icon, to fame in the mid-2000s.

Here are some of his Coachella pics:

on



Cailin Russo is a model with Newmark.

on



Musician Jesse Jo Stark and model Bella Hadid pose with the photog himself.

on



And model Mackii Shaye enticed Instagrammers by bringing her own Minion along.

The takeaway: next time you’re at a music festival, the best way to get on a style photog’s radar is… to already be a model. Failing that, pile on the short shorts and bracelets. After all, seeing performances is fun, but being seen yourself is just as much of a rush.

