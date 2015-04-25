These teens became Coachella VIPs after their Instagram accounts caught everyone's attention

Remember when the best you could hope for at a music festival was seeing a great performance by your favourite band?
Nowadays, festivals like Coachella are not only perfect for taking in live music, but also for becoming an instant style star.
That’s what happened to Charlotte D’Alessio and Josie Canseco, according to BuzzFeed.
The beauteous teens snapped some photos in the desert that looked more like PacSun ads than iPhone selfies. By the end of Coachella, Charlotte’s Instagram follower count had ballooned from 16,800 followers to 31,800.
Before they knew it, they were amassing thousands of followers and popping up on famed party photographer The Cobrasnake’s Instagram.
Canseco, 18, is a model and the daughter of famed Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco. Charlotte is a 16-year-old Beverly Hills High School student.
Cementing their SoCal social media star status, they even have a friend who’s a Kendall Jenner lookalike.
“I was honestly freaking out,” Charlotte told BuzzFeed. “Josie is so used to this kind of thing, but I was dying.”
Despite her newfound Insta-fame, Charlotte is still a regular teen. The proof: after her desert adventures were through, she did the Kylie Jenner lip challenge.
Do not do the kylie jenner lip challenge. My lips went black. pic.twitter.com/4GGVvtwdIJ
— Charlotte D’Alessio (@Char_Dalessio) April 23, 2015
Their popularity started spiking when Bryant Enslava posted a photo of them to his feed, which has 934,000 followers. Enslava is known for posting pics of the most fab festival-goers and partiers wherever he goes. Let’s take a look at some of this other subjects.
