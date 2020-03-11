Coachella is postponed until October amid coronavirus concerns

AP Festival goers wait in line for Coachella merchandise at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Entertainment company Goldenvoice announced Tuesday that Coachella and Stagecoach will be rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns.

According to an emailed statement to Business Insider, Coachella will take place from October 9 to 11 and October 16 to 18. Stagecoach will be held on October 23 to 25.

Attendees who had already purchased tickets to Coachella and Stagecoach will be able to attend in October, but will also be offered refunds if they are unable to attend, the statement said.

The festivals typically take place in April, drawing large crowds to watch some of the biggest names in music. However, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in the US, Goldenvoice rescheduled the festivals until mid- to late- October.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” Goldenvoice told Insider in an emailed statement. “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

According to the statement, Coachella will take place from October 9 to 11 and October 16 to 18. Stagecoach will be held on October 23 to 25.

“We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” the statement continued. “Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.”

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has infected more than 118,000 worldwide, with a death toll surpassing 4,200. The US has nearly 1,000 confirmed cases across 36 states and at least 29 deaths.

Other major events have been cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak, including tech and culture festival South By Southwest, which takes place in mid-March. Bands and music artists have been cancelling tour dates and shows as well to prevent mass gatherings that would potentially put fans at risk of infection.

