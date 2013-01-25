People Are Up In Arms Over The Coachella Lineup

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The highly anticipated Coachella 2013 lineup was just announced and the people are not pleased.While it was rumoured the Rolling Stones (who played 10 50th anniversary shows in recent months) or Daft Punk would be headlining, instead the Red Hot chilli Peppers and lesser-known bands Blur, Phoenix, and the Stone Roses are taking top billing during the three-day festival.



Second tier acts include Jurassic 5, Vampire Weekend, Moby and Hot Chip — what is this, 2009?

With no big name electronic dance music DJs like last year’s David Guetta or Justice, no hologram cameos, and no Rolling Stones, this year’s festival feels stale and seems to fall short.

Perhaps it has something to do with AEG, the festival’s promoter, currently being up for sale for at least $8 billion.

It’s also still unclear why, after what Rolling Stone calls “overwhelming evidence,” the Rolling Stones were replaced by the Stone Roses.

“The Indio, California festival appeared on the band’s [Rolling Stones] own official app in December under their tour dates section,” reports Rolling Stone. “And festival organisers later used their official Facebook page to post a photo of a stone rolling on the Empire Polo Grounds, where Coachella is held.”

But with or without the Stones, the show must go on, as they say. Coachella kicks off on April 12th through April 14th and reprise the following weekend, April 19th through 21st.Here’s the official lineup from coachella.com, see the angry Twitter reactions below:

And here’s what the Twitterverse has to say about it:

