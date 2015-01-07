The 2015 Coachella Lineup Has Just Been Announced

Aly Weisman

The 2015 Coachella lineup has just been announced, with AC/DC, Jack White, and Drake as headliners.

Check out the full list of musical acts below:

Coachella lineup 2015coachella.com

This year’s three-day festival will take place over two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19.  Tickets go on sale January 7th.

So far, fans seem to have mixed reactions to the line up:

