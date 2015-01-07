The 2015 Coachella lineup has just been announced, with AC/DC, Jack White, and Drake as headliners.

Check out the full list of musical acts below:

This year’s three-day festival will take place over two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19. Tickets go on sale January 7th.

So far, fans seem to have mixed reactions to the line up:

Also, with AC/DC and Steely Dan playing, Coachella is over, right?

— Devin Faraci (@devincf) January 6, 2015

I only want a Sunday ticket, so can someone just make that happen? Thanks #coachella #iseeyouonetime @Drake

— Kirbie Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) January 6, 2015

