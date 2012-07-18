Coachella Is Heading To The High Seas With New Concert Cruise

After much internet buzz throughout the past 24 hours, concert promoter Goldenvoice just announced their latest venture: S.S. Coachella, a short party cruise featuring around 21 musical acts.



The ship will set sail in December, with one three-day trip in the Bahamas and another four day journey immediately after in Jamaica.

Tickets will put you back anywhere from $500 to $9,000, including food, lodging and entertainment, but passengers will have to pay their own way to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where the ship departs for both cruises.

According to The New York Times:

[Goldenvoice] resisted jumping on the bandwagon until it found what Paul Tollett, its president, described as the perfect vessel: the Celebrity Silhouette, a 1,000-foot, 122,000-ton ship with room for 2,800 fans, cabana-style alcoves and a small theatre that Mr. Tollett called a “mini-Royal Albert Hall.”

“It even has a half-acre of grass,” he added. “It wouldn’t be Coachella without grass.”

Check out the music lineup below:

