The most outrageous fashion trends spotted at Coachella

Aly Weisman
Flower beard coachellaFrazer Harrison/Getty Images for CoachellaFloral beards are now a thing.

In recent years, the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has become as much a fashion show as it is about the music.

This year, trends on the fields included the typical floral headpieces, crazily braided hair, loads of jewellery, and even one floral beard.

But when it’s nearly 100-degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited — and sometimes, optional.

Katy Perry (center) rocked a giant, tribal necklace while roaming the VIP area at Coachella with friends.

You can never have on too many jewels at the festival, including on your face.

Or around the waist.

A major hair trend this year was crazy braids, like this girl's sweet money-sign on the back of her head.

Or braids with coloured hair.

And braids interwoven with bandannas.

Floral crowns are everywhere.

This year, some people even adorned themselves with real flowers.

But flowers in the beard may be going a little too far.

The men of Coachella really went all out this year, complete with feather turbans ...

... heart sunglasses ...

... funny T-shirts ...

... wild leggings with suspenders ...

... bowties as necklaces ...

... and a loin cloth.

There were plenty of coordinated couples.

Who matched their various colour combinations...

... and hairdos.

The Hilton sisters matched their summer whites...

... while these guys wore matching Drake masks.

This woman was a true original in her vintage costuming.

There was coloured hair...

... painted faces ...

... wings ...

... plenty of swimwear ...

And then people who combined all trends at once, like this girl, who wore fringe armbands from Etsy, a cropped halter top, cut-off shorts, body chain, and topped it with the ubiquitous floral crown.

