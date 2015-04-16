The most outrageous fashion trends spotted at Coachella

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for CoachellaFloral beards are now a thing.
In recent years, the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has become as much a fashion show as it is about the music.
This year, trends on the fields included the typical floral headpieces, crazily braided hair, loads of jewellery, and even one floral beard.
But when it’s nearly 100-degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited — and sometimes, optional.
Katy Perry (center) rocked a giant, tribal necklace while roaming the VIP area at Coachella with friends.
A major hair trend this year was crazy braids, like this girl's sweet money-sign on the back of her head.
And then people who combined all trends at once, like this girl, who wore fringe armbands from Etsy, a cropped halter top, cut-off shorts, body chain, and topped it with the ubiquitous floral crown.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.