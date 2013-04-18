The Most Outrageous Outfits At Coachella

Floral crowns, body paint and skimpy clothing were the three biggest trends at this year’s Coachella.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited and sometimes, even optional.



In recent years, the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has become as much of a fashion show as it is about the music.

Some trends we noticed on the fields this year: bikinis, body paint, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, cut-off shorts and embellished sunglasses.

Usually all worn at once.

