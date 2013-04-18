The Most Outrageous Outfits At Coachella

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited and sometimes, even optional.
In recent years, the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has become as much of a fashion show as it is about the music.
Some trends we noticed on the fields this year: bikinis, body paint, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, cut-off shorts and embellished sunglasses.
Usually all worn at once.
Coachella-goers are known to bring out their craziest and most colourful outfits for the 3 day festival in the hot desert.
APRIL 13: Do Lab performers dance onstage during day 2 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)
