The Most Outrageous Outfits At Coachella

Aly Weisman
Coachella 2013 crazy outfitFloral crowns, body paint and skimpy clothing were the three biggest trends at this year’s Coachella.

When it’s nearly 100 degrees in the desert on the outskirts of Palm Springs, clothing is limited and sometimes, even optional.

In recent years, the annual Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has become as much of a fashion show as it is about the music.

Some trends we noticed on the fields this year: bikinis, body paint, masks, headdresses, wigs, floral crowns, cut-off shorts and embellished sunglasses.

Usually all worn at once.

Coachella-goers are known to bring out their craziest and most colourful outfits for the 3 day festival in the hot desert.

Even the musicians — like Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards of Deap Vally — get in the spirit.

Masks and head gear were a big theme this year.

Everything from cartoon-themed ...

to scary bandannas.

Others were just confusing.

Embellished glasses were both fashion-forward and useful for blocking out the sun's strong rays.

There were many different styles of eyewear.

Some went with a colour theme.

Others like Katy Perry and Mia Moretti wore hats and headdresses.

colourful hair was popular, too.

And wigs.

And wigs with bows.

APRIL 13: Do Lab performers dance onstage during day 2 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Bananas were a surprising trend.

This guy even dressed up as one.

Tie dye was not surprisingly found everywhere.

Even on furry boots!

And tutus.

Tutus weren't limited to one gender.

Nor were neon pink onesies.

Floral crowns were everywhere.

Others went to the dark side.

And preferred a more gothic look.

The more indecisive folks mixed both light florals and dark leathers.

These party-goers preferred to go expression-less.

While others went for a tribal look.

Wearing tons of feathers.

And statement jewelry.

But why wear clothes when you can just wear body paint?

Or body paint and bras.

Chris Brown's ex-Karreuche Tran swore a very Rihanna-like outfit.

Some came prepared for Sunday's sand storm.

Others covered up with big blankets when the sand storm hit.

Devoted fans took the Coachella theme to whole new level.

And future fans already rocked their neon gear.

Even celebs wore crazy outfits to the festival ...

