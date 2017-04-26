Inside the insanely lavish Airbnb homes Drake and Lady Gaga stayed in for Coachella

The headliners of any given year’s Coachella festival are pretty much music royalty, and at the 2017 fest that just wrapped last weekend, they were definitely treated as such in their accomdations for their stay.
Drake, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar stayed in luxurious homes provided by Airbnb. The large pool spaces, fire pits, mountain views, and in-home bars (and a wine cellar) gave the artists a lot of room to relax in between their performances, which last over two weekends. One of the Airbnb homes even has a tennis court. As with just about everything that goes on at Coachella, these rentals go all out.
They also come at hefty prices as high as about $A13,257 a night. But the best part for the stars? They got to stay in them for free. (They shouted out their thanks on social media.)
Here are the luxurious home that Drake, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar stayed in courtesy of Airbnb for Coachella:
The home is in Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles, several hours of driving away from Indio, California, where Coachella takes place.
Kendrick Lamar's Rancho Mirage Airbnb, which goes for a relatively humble $A2,386 per night, doesn't look like much from the front.
