32 awesome photos of musicians performing at Coachella

With weekend one of Coachella down and weekend two beginning Friday, it’s time to take a look at some of this year’s best performances.
Fergie surprised the crowd, Florence and the Machine gave a spiritual experience, and Madonna shocked Drake with a long, passionate kiss.
But that’s just a few of the over 200 performers.
In case you didn’t have the chance to attend this year’s three-day festival in Indio, Cali., we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find.
'Twas the photo seen 'round the world when Madonna went in for a surprise makeout session with Drake during his closing performance.
Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs whipped her hair back and forth as fiancé Robert Pattinson watched nearby.
APRIL 10: Musician Squarepusher performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.