32 awesome photos of musicians performing at Coachella

Aly Weisman
Fergie coachellaMark Davis/Getty Images for CoachellaFergie surprised the crowd during David Guetta’s DJ set.

With weekend one of Coachella down and weekend two beginning Friday, it’s time to take a look at some of this year’s best performances.

Fergie surprised the crowd, Florence and the Machine gave a spiritual experience, and Madonna shocked Drake with a long, passionate kiss.

But that’s just a few of the over 200 performers.

In case you didn’t have the chance to attend this year’s three-day festival in Indio, Cali., we put together the most awesome photos of musical performances we could find.

'Twas the photo seen 'round the world when Madonna went in for a surprise makeout session with Drake during his closing performance.

60-year-old Angus Young of AC/DC rocked the stage during opening night of the three-day festival.

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine gave one of the most hair-raising performances.

Fergie surprised the crowd during a DJ set by David Guetta.

Jennifer Hudson surprised the crowd by performing alongside English garage duo Gorgon City.

Azealia Banks went patriotic.

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes really gave it her all.

Daniel Kessler of Interpol was the star of the show.

Este Haim of Haim goofed around during Hozier's performance.

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs whipped her hair back and forth as fiancé Robert Pattinson watched nearby.

Singer Lulu James dropped it low.

Isaiah Radke III of Radkey got super into his set.

DJ Flying Lotus put on quite a dramatic performance.

DJs Ingrosso and Axwell used pyrotechnics to rally the crowds.

Singer Lesley Roy performed onstage with Deorro and a violin-playing panda.

Singer-songwriter Father John Misty brought fans up on-stage for an interactive experience.

French singer Yelle rocked an incredible onesie.

Singer Kiesza channeled Wonder Woman.

Kimbra went colourful.

UK-based recording artist Squarepusher bundled up despite the hot desert sun.

APRIL 10: Musician Squarepusher performs onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Singer Lykke Li got spiritual.

Singers Ali Love and Anabel Englund of Hot Natured soaked up the spotlight.

Alana Watson of Nero really engaged the audience.

Lil B got the crowd to put their hands up in the air.

Singer Elisabeth Troy took the stage with confidence.

Stuart Murdoch of Belle and Sebastian wasn't afraid to get close to his fans.

Singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis' rainbow suit matched her set.

Ryan Adams performed in front of a giant arcade game.

Marina & the Diamonds gave a spirited daytime performance.

DJ Martin Solveig and singer Martina Sorbara had fans dancing in the Sahara tent.

Kendall Jenner posted from the audience while watching rapper Tyler the Creator.

The Gaslamp Killer was dressed perfectly for a music festival.

Coachella fans were eager to reach their favourite musicians.

And happy to be engaged with the artists.

It's hard to imagine a more spectacular setting for both fans and musicians alike.

More from the festival...

