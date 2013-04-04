Report: Rutgers Coach Mike Rice Will Be Fired Today After Video Showed Him Abusing Players

Rutgers basketball players have been told that coach Mike Rice will be fired today, Tara Sullivan of the Record reports.



Rice is under heavy criticism after ESPN aired video of him shoving, kicking, and throwing balls at players, as well as verbally abusing them with homophobic slurs.

Rutgers knew about the incidents and saw the video in December. They fined Rice $50,000 and suspended him for three games at the time, but it was only when the video went public that calls for Rice’s head were made.

Star-Ledger reporter Brendan Prunty is reporting that Rice has been called into a meeting with athletic director Tim Pernetti, and “the end is near.”

