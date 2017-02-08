Coach K jabs Trump: 'It's a good thing leaders don't lead' on Twitter

Add Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to the list of sports figures critical of US President Donald Trump — or at least of his Twitter habits.

Speaking Tuesday, Coach K was seemingly discussing Duke’s recent three-game win streak when he got sidetracked discussing today’s “line-item” society.

Making a reference to Twitter, Krzyzewski said, “When one thing happens, that’s the story. It’s a good thing leaders don’t lead that way. I hope they don’t. I know one uses Twitter a lot.”

The basketball world, in particular, has been critical of Trump’s presidency, and Krzyzewski joins the likes of well-known coaches like Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, and Stan Van Gundy to criticise him.

Watch the video of Krzyzewski's answer below (via WRAL):



