COACH K: 'There's A War Against The Economy'

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Legendary basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is also the author of a book on management and leadership, told CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla that countries tend to come together when they are at war, and right now we are at war in the U.S. “We have been at war although our country doesn’t realise it as much in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Coach K said in an interview with CNBC. “There’s a war against the economy–of what’s happening.”



The famed basketball coach, who has won four NCAA titles with Duke’s men’s team and the gold medal with the USA men’s team in Beijing in 2008, said the U.S. should really work together now.

“We should come together as much as possible where we can find solutions, so we can provide jobs, opportunities for people of our country where people can succeed,” he said.

He also called for the leadership in the U.S. to work together where it’s no longer a bi-partisan approach to things.

“I think the people deserve teamwork from all parties. We’re no longer just a two party system.”

This isn’t the first time Krzyzewski has spoken out about the United States’ leadership and the economy.

Back in March of 2009, the basketball coach commented about President Barack Obama filling out an NCAA bracket saying, “the economy is something that he should focus on, probably, more than the brackets.”

Krzyewski said he was only joking with the President.

That year, Obama had picked Duke’s rival, the Tar Heels, to win the NCAA national championship. The North Carolina Tar Heels ended up winning, too.

NOW READ: Meet 19 Hot-Shot Athletes On Wall Street >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.