Coach K Slams Small Schools, Says The ACC Should Get More Tournament Bids

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski criticised the Atlantic 10 and said his conference should get more respect when it comes to NCAA tournament bids.

Here’s what he told reporters on Saturday after beating NC State in the ACC tournament (via ESPN):

“I’ll get in trouble probably for saying it. Like the Atlantic 10, they’re a really good conference. I hear people saying there are six teams in there. Come on. I mean, they’re good, but put them in our conference and go through the meat grinder that our conference has to go through. But really … our league should get more respect. The fact that Pitt comes in here and people are saying they have to do something, come on. Come on, man. I don’t get it. The Clemson team we played [Friday] night is a heck of a basketball team.”

The ACC ended up getting six teams in the tournament — Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, and NC State .

The Atlantic 10 got six teams as well — Dayton, George Washington, VCU, UMass, St. Louis, and St. Joe’s.

Both conferences have been aggressive in college basketball realignment over the last few years. There are now 16 ACC teams and 13 Atlantic 10 teams.

Based on RPI, the ACC was the 5th-best conference in the country while the Atlanta 10 ranked 6th. In head-to-head matchups, the Atlantic 10 was 8-8 against the ACC.

The ACC has better teams at the top, but the numbers say the two leagues are pretty even overall.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.