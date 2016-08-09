Coach K went on a fantastic rant about the luxury cruise ship where USA Basketball is 'staying', not 'living', in Rio

While other athletes deal with the multitude of problems at the Rio Olympic Village, USA Basketball is staying on a luxury cruise ship.

The 196-cabin boat, which has a pool, casino, library, fitness room, and more, has gotten a lot of attention since both the men and women’s team began staying there.

All of the attention seems to have worn on coach Mike Krzyzewski, who went on a fantastic rant about the ship after USA beat Venezuela 113-69 on Monday (via Associated Press).

“Well, we don’t live on a boat, we’re staying on a boat,” Coach K began after a question about the team’s accommodations. “I actually live in Durham, North Carolina, and have a swimming pool. Once in a while I get on a raft and lie in there. I’ve never really thought about living on a boat.”

He continued:

“Since 1992, the U.S. teams have stayed in different locations and those are the accommodations here and that was good. It’s not our boat. We’re not the only people on the boat. We say good morning to them, hello. We actually make friends on the boat. I never knew I would have boat friends. Now that I’m talking about it, I might go buy and boat and put it i … I’d need a bigger swimming pool. “Nah, it’s a place to stay. We’re here to play basketball. And the people of Rio have been unbelievable in terms of their hospitality. We’re fortunate to be here, whether we’re on a boat or not.”

USA wing Jimmy Butler had a different take on staying on the boat.

“I just do what I’m told. I’m told to sleep on a boat, so I sleep on a boat,” Butler said.

Coach K wasn’t done, though, throwing in one last quip at the press conference. “I’m going to go back to the boat. See you guys. I get seasick, too.”

Comparatively speaking, getting annoyed by questions about staying on a luxury cruise ship is far less of a burden than not being given the opportunity to stay on a luxury cruise ship in the first place.

