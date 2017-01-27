Coach K is reportedly banning Duke players from the locker room and from wearing Duke gear as punishment for losses

Although they are 15-5 on the season, the Duke Blue Devils have dropped three out of their last four games. And Coach Mike Krzyzewski is apparently not happy.

ESPN reported Thursday that Coach K, who is recovering from back surgery, held a team meeting at his house on Tuesday night and temporarily banned his players from using their locker room and wearing Duke apparel. ESPN noted that Coach K has used these tactics in the past.

“He wasn’t happy,” one source told ESPN. “Especially after the loss to N.C. State.”

On Monday, Duke lost at home to N.C. State, 84-82, after leading by six at halftime. Before that game, N.C. State hadn’t bested Duke on the hardwood since 1995.

From ESPN:

“Asked how long the penalties would last, a source close to the program said: ‘Until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.'”

During Coach K’s recovery from back surgery, the team has gone an unimpressive 2-3. Although they team was ranked No. 1 in the country during the preseason, Duke’s players have struggled to stay healthy. The Blue Devils are currently ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll.

Their trio of talented freshman (Hary Giles, Jayson Tatum, and Marques Bolden) have all missed time with injuries, as has veteran Emile Jefferson. The biggest story of their season has been Grayson Allen, whose penchant for tripping caused a brief national uproar before he was suspended indefinitely and returned after one game.

According to ESPN, the Blue Devils held a players-only meeting after their meeting with Coach K. They host Wake Forest on Saturday, and they’d better not wear any Duke apparel before that unless they want to go to sleep without dinner.

