Coach K says he supports the NCAA's decision to pull sporting events out of North Carolina over 'embarrassing' bathroom law

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski supports the NCAA’s decision to pull seven postseason sporting events from North Carolina over HB2, also known as the “bathroom law.”

“I’m in full agreement with that,” Krzyzewski said while speaking to Business Insider to promote the launch of his new leadership program “PowerForward.”

Krzyzewski said he still feels the same as when he was asked about HB2 at the start of USA men’s basketball’s training sessions in Las Vegas prior to the Olympics.

“I said during the start of our [USA Basketball] practice sessions in Vegas, when asked about HB2, I said it’s embarrassing and it still is embarrassing.”

On Monday, Duke athletic director and vice president Kevin White released a statement on behalf of Duke saying they supported the NCAA’s decision.

“I would reference what my athletic director Kevin White put out yesterday,” Krzyzewski said. “It was a great statement, that I agree 100% with what he did, and obviously, it’s a statement from our university, too, since he’s the vice president.”

“I’m in full agreement with it.”

Duke’s statement said:

“We agree with the NCAA’s decision. Our position has been clear on this matter, which is that this legislation is discriminatory, troubling and embarrassing. We deplore any efforts to deprive individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, of legal protection and rights. We will always be committed to diversity and inclusion, and applaud any efforts to ensure that those values are protected and enacted at all times, and in all places in the state of North Carolina.”

Previously, Albany also backed out of a men’s basketball game at Duke because of New York’s travel ban to North Carolina over HB2. Vermont’s women’s basketball team also cancelled a trip to play UNC Chapel Hill because of the law.

