A Famous Basketball Coach Calls Joe Paterno 'A Great Man In A Horrific Situation'

After sitting down with Joe Paterno in June to tape an ESPN special about ethics and integrity in college athletics, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski comes to the fallen legend’s defence.Here’s what Krzyzewski told Viv Bernstein at the NYT:



“Well, I think, unless you’re there, it’s tough to comment about everything,” Krzyzewski said. “I just feel badly for him and whatever he is responsible for, it’ll come out and hopefully it’ll come out from him.

“I think one thing you have to understand is that Coach Paterno’s 84 years old. I’m not saying that for an excuse or whatever. The cultures that he’s been involved in both football-wise and socially, have been immense changes and how social issues are handled in those generations are quite different.

“But as we judge, remember that there’s just a lot there. There’s a lot, lot there. I think he’s a great man and it’s a horrific situation.”

