Coach is dramatically cutting back on the number of handbags, shoes, and clothes it sells amid changing shopper habits

Coach is cutting its product assortment in half for the upcoming holiday season.

Todd Kahn, president and interim CEO of Coach, said that the cost-saving cuts would be to the “least relevant, the least productive” items.

Parent company Tapestry reported a loss that was smaller than Wall Street expected for the quarter, which saw the worst effects of pandemic-related shutdowns.

Still, the sales declines were steep: Coach’s sales were down by 53%, while Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported sales declines of 51% and 61%, respectively.

Coach is drastically cutting its product assortment for the upcoming holiday season.

In its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Coach parent company Tapestry said it would be reducing its assortment of handbags, accessories, shoes, and clothing items as it adjusts to pandemic-era spending habits.

“We believe that this reduction is key to greater productivity and clearer brand messaging to the consumer,” Todd Kahn, president and interim CEO of Coach, said.

He added that the cost-saving cuts would be to the “least relevant, the least productive” items.

The move is the next step in a turnaround plan that has been in the works for several years. Kahn said that Coach would focus its message away from high fashion and towards being an “inclusive, culturally relevant and consumer-centric” brand.

“At certain times, we have placed too much focus on the customer we wanted and not enough on who our customer actually is and what we as a brand stand for,” Kahn said.

Brand CEOs for Coach’s sister brands Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman also said they would be reducing their product assortment to be more seasonal.

However, Tapestry’s online business thrived in the most recent quarter.

Tapestry reported triple-digit e-commerce growth compared to the same period last year, and it said it added one million new North American customers this quarter.

Coach alone added 600,000 new online customers, half of which were Gen Z or millennials, Kahn said.

