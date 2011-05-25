What The CEO Of Coach Is Saying About The Global Economy

JPMorgan retail guru Brian J. Tunick held a meeting with Lew Frankfort, the CEO of handbag maker Coach.



His takeaways, particularly as they relate to Asia, are interesting:

50% of growth will come from international markets over the next 5-7 years.

Energy prices not a big factor in this business.

The premium handbag/accessories market in Asia is $12 billion, vs. $9 billion in the US.

Men represent 25% of the Asian market for handbags and accessories, vs. just 15% in the rest of the world.

China sales should grow 75% in 2011, and then another 75% in 20112.

