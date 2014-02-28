These Are The States Contributing The Most To Carbon Dioxide Emissions

The Energy Information Administration has released its tally of 2011 CO2 emissions by state.

The report only included raw data, which puts the most populous states on top, so we broke down the data by millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita.

The top five are:

1. Wyoming (110 millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita)

2. North Dakota (75 millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita)

3. West Virginia (52 millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita)

4. Alaska (52 millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita)

5. Louisiana (48 millions of metric tons of CO2 per capita)

The average was 21 million and the median was 16 million.

Here’s the map:

And here’s the rank:

And finally, here’s CO2 emissions per capita from transportation sources — the second-greatest source of greenhouse gases behind electric power plants.

