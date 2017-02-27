Co-working space Gravity has nabbed Naomi Simson as its entrepreneur-in-residence

Gravity, a luxury co-working brand with workspaces in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, has nabbed the founder of RedBalloon and Redii, Naomi Simson as its entrepreneur-in-residence.

As part of her role there, Simson, who is also a host on Network Ten’s Shark Tank, will be available to support and guide Gravity members via a series of business lunches held in Sydney and Melbourne.

Naomi Simson and Jacqui Esdaile. Photo: Supplied.

During these sessions Simson will share her advice on how she has navigated the startup phase of a new business, as well as the challenges she has faced, and what she believes to be the secrets to success.

Part of that success as an entrepreneur, according to Simson, is surrounding yourself with like-minded people.

“Gravity is a professional, well designed co-working space,” she says.

“When you love what you do you need people around you who allow you to get on with it. I like being in a workplace with like-minded people, whether that be your co-sharers, or the team supporting you.

“One of the great things about Gravity is the management teams sense of relatedness. Owned and operated by its founders you kind of get the feeling that we’re all in this together.”

Gravity co-founder Jacqui Esdaile says having Naomi on board is an added benefit to its members.

“We’re excited to offer our members, many of whom are second and third time solopreneurs, creatives and small businesses, the years of business experience and wisdom Naomi brings to the table,” she said.

Since opening its flagship at 50 Carrington Street, Sydney, in 2014, the businesses has added another two spaces to its collection, one at 50 Creek Street, Brisbane, and another at 114 William Street, Melbourne.

