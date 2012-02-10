Co-Stars Schwarzenegger And Stallone Coincidentally Hospitalized Together—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • WhoSay.comArnold Schwarzenegger posts a shirtless photo of himself in the hospital alongside Sylvester Stallone. “The Tomb” co-stars were coincidentally both in line for shoulder surgery at the same hospital.
  • Rosie O’Donnell makes Chelsea Handler cry during a new interview about her mother.
  • Lindsay Lohan dyes her hair…white?
  • Courteney Cox hasn’t had sex since her split with David Arquette. The same cannot be said for her former husband.
  • FOX medical drama “House, M.D.” is officially ending after eight seasons—leaving Hugh Laurie more time to sit around his actual house.
  • Pauly D gets his own “Jersey Shore” spin-off show. Will be fist pumping on a TV near you come March.
  • Jim Carrey’s daughter is booted off “American Idol.”
  • “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsy slips into a bikini post-break up with her fiancé, Roberto. Auditioning to be “The Bachelorette” part II?
  • Kristen Bell shows off her 214 tattoos in this new “Funny or Die” video. Watch below:

       

