Co-Stars Schwarzenegger And Stallone Coincidentally Hospitalized Together—Here's Today's Buzz

WhoSay.comArnold Schwarzenegger posts a shirtless photo of himself in the hospital alongside Sylvester Stallone. “The Tomb” co-stars were coincidentally both in line for shoulder surgery at the same hospital.

Rosie O’Donnell makes Chelsea Handler cry during a new interview about her mother.

Lindsay Lohan dyes her hair…white?

Courteney Cox hasn’t had sex since her split with David Arquette. The same cannot be said for her former husband.

FOX medical drama “House, M.D.” is officially ending after eight seasons—leaving Hugh Laurie more time to sit around his actual house.

Pauly D gets his own “Jersey Shore” spin-off show. Will be fist pumping on a TV near you come March.

Jim Carrey’s daughter is booted off “American Idol.”

“Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsy slips into a bikini post-break up with her fiancé, Roberto. Auditioning to be “The Bachelorette” part II?

Kristen Bell shows off her 214 tattoos in this new “Funny or Die” video. Watch below:



