Co-Stars Schwarzenegger And Stallone Coincidentally Hospitalized Together—Here's Today's Buzz

- WhoSay.comArnold Schwarzenegger posts a shirtless photo of himself in the hospital alongside Sylvester Stallone. “The Tomb” co-stars were coincidentally both in line for shoulder surgery at the same hospital.
- Rosie O’Donnell makes Chelsea Handler cry during a new interview about her mother.
- Lindsay Lohan dyes her hair…white?
- Courteney Cox hasn’t had sex since her split with David Arquette. The same cannot be said for her former husband.
- FOX medical drama “House, M.D.” is officially ending after eight seasons—leaving Hugh Laurie more time to sit around his actual house.
- Pauly D gets his own “Jersey Shore” spin-off show. Will be fist pumping on a TV near you come March.
- Jim Carrey’s daughter is booted off “American Idol.”
- “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsy slips into a bikini post-break up with her fiancé, Roberto. Auditioning to be “The Bachelorette” part II?
- Kristen Bell shows off her 214 tattoos in this new “Funny or Die” video. Watch below:
