People Are Turning To Websites To Find Strangers Who Will Raise Children With Them

Baby Indigo Blue is a little over 1 year old, and looks like any other happy baby. Her parents, Dawn Pieke and Fabian Blue, dote on their daughter like parents do.

For her first birthday, there were “Dora The Explorer” balloons.

But Indigo’s family is unconventional. Her parents met on the Internet, but it wasn’t on a dating site.

Instead, the two met on an online community for strangers looking for people to co-parent children with — no romance necessary.

These websites (like Modamily and CoParents) use a compatibility test that lets people seek out shared parenting values. The logistics of conceiving and raising the child are then left in the hands of the parents.

CBS had the story last night.

“We hit it off instantaneously,” Blue said of his relationship with Dawn. Blue, an out gay man, was determined to be a parent, whereas Dawn had just broken up with her live-in boyfriend when she found out he had cheated on her.

The two got to know each other for months, before Blue moved from Australia to be with Pieke in Nebraska and decided to have a baby using artificial insemination.

The duo was profiled on Buzzfeed while Dawn was pregnant, and now CBS caught up with the parents as their baby turned 1.

You can watch the full video below:

