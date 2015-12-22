This guy didn't have a drink until he was 21 -- now he's running the best bar in America

Sean Muldoon decided to be a bartender because employment was nearly impossible to come by in Belfast, Northern Ireland — he hadn’t even had a drink until he was 21.

Now he’s now running the best bar in America.

“I decided in 1998 in Belfast that I wanted to be the best in the world at what I did,” he told Business Insider. “You can take anything, no matter how humble it seems, you can take anything and you can be very average at it, or you can be extraordinary. It’s just about belief, it’s about sacrifice, it’s about being able to chase your dreams.”

After making a name for himself at the 5-star Merchant Hotel in Belfast, Muldoon moved to the US and in 2013 co-founded The Dead Rabbit, a New York City bar near Wall Street that specialises in Irish whiskey cocktails. It was recently named the second best bar in the world — and the best in the US — by Drinks International Magazine.

