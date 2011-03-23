Co-Founder Biz Stone Went On Conan For Twitter's Fifth Anniversary

Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone went on Conan O’Brien‘s show for the company’s fifth anniversary. It was fitting of course because social media helped Conan bounce back when he got fired from the Tonight Show, and Stone is Twitter’s marketing whiz and public face.



As Sarah Lacy points out, the actual inventor of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who despite having the title chairman is hardly ever at the company, gets zero mention of the video. At one point Conan starts a question with “When you invented Twitter…” and Biz doesn’t even try to say something like “Well there was me and Jack Dorsey who had the original idea and Evan Williams.”

To be sure Stone was involved and instrumental in the creation of Twitter and should get all the credit for that, but it’s still sad to see the original inventor of a wonderful, highly successful product, not even get mentioned on TV for the fifth anniversary of the company he got pushed out of.

The video is funny and interesting, though. Here it is:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.