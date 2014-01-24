A Yoga Studio In New York City Is Now Offering Co-Ed Classes In The Nude

Bold & Naked Joschi Schwarz is co-owner of Bold & Naked Yoga

Before you go spending $US98 on a new pair of Lululemon yoga pants, consider hitting the studio in the nude.

Bold & Naked Yoga studio in New York is now offering co-ed naked yoga classes after limiting the sultry sessions to only men for the past seven years.

“The first thing that comes to mind is you save a lot of money — you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on Lululemon,” Bold & Naked co-owner Joschi Schwarz told Well + Good.

Participants in the classes will be prohibited from wearing a single article of clothing during instruction.

“All participants must be naked in order to keep everyone on the same level and equal,” the studio’s website says. “That’s what naked yoga is all about.”

The website explains that practicing yoga naked “frees you from negative feelings about your body and allows to to be more accepting and deeper connected with yourself and the world around you.”

Touching other participants is ok, but only if its non-sexual in nature.

“Sometimes teachers will incorporate partner work into their classes that involves touching and body contact between members,” the website says. “However, this is not to be ‘sexual touching’ and should any contact of sexual nature occur, it will not be tolerated and will result in the offending member being asked to leave.”

Erections might happen, according to the “Frequently Asked Questions” section of the website, but only rarely.

“When it does [happen] it’s ok and nothing to be embarrassed about,” the website assures. “It will pass quickly.”

Bold & Naked, formerly called Le Male Yoga, is co-owned by Schwarz and Monika Werner. The studio, which began offering the co-ed classes this month, has more than 7,700 fans on Facebook.

“We are both European, so we are pretty liberal to begin with,” Schwarz told Well + Good. “I was a little bit scared [of New Yorker’s reactions], but New York is coming with us. I hope they will realise how cool and freeing and liberating it can really be.”

