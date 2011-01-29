CNN Anchor Says Network's Satellites In Egypt Have Been Shut Off

CNN is going wall-to-wall right now with coverage of the riots in Egypt.



A short time ago CNN’s Kyra Phillips told viewers that CNN has been trouble getting reports out of Cairo because “All our satellites had been cut off.”

They are managing some sort of intermittent connection with correspondent Ben Wedeman — though they are not disclosing how — who appears to getting visuals out his hotel room.

Wedeman told Phillips it’s currently an all out battle on the streets between citizens of Cairo and the government.

